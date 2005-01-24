Poor trial participation by Australian doctors: study

Research plays only a small role in Australian doctors' professional activities and the importance of participation is not recognized, says a study published in the January 17 issue of the Medical Journal of Australia.

Researchers led by Patrina Caldwell of the Centre for Kidney Research at The Children's Hospital at Westmead, Sydney, asked 135 physicians and 165 pediatricians about participating in randomized controlled trials which, the authors say, are the best tool for evaluating the effects of interventions and providing evidence for clinical and regulatory decision-making. Doctor-related factors have been cited as one of the primary reasons for poor recruitment for clinical trials, they add.