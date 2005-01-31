Poor year for MNCs in Poland

Pharmaceutical multinationals operating in Poland experienced a poor 2004, with the main losers being Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, mainly due to the introduction of the new reimbursement system giving preference to domestically-made generics, it is reported.

Also last year, Polish pharmaceutical sales overall grew only around 3%, a lower level than in recent years and well down on the general forecast of some 9% growth. The introduction onto the reimbursement list of more Polish-made generics meant that total reimbursement expenditures for the year were lower than forecast, at 6.17 billion zlotys ($1.95 billion).