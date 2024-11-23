Addressing Sanofi's 1996 annual general meeting in Paris, France,Jean-Francois Dehecq, chairman and chief executive of the company, emphasized the firm's favorable clinical trial results with irbesartan in the area of cardiovascular disease, and clopidogrel in thrombosis (Marketletters passim).
The firm has filed for approval of these products in both the USA and in Europe, and hopes that irbesartan will be approved before the end of the current year, while clopidogrel could receive approval later this year, or early in 1998. Mr Dehecq said that the pre-launch and launch of these two products now constitute the leading challenge for the development of Sanofi's pharmaceutical business in the coming years.
He added: "such launches are characteristic of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, a league which it is our ambition to join." Mr Dehecq suggested that the group hopes to launch two or three products in the near future with a global sales potential that could equal the present pharmaceutical turnover of the company.
Positive Comments At Sanofi's AGM
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
