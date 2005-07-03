Positive data for Alexion's PNH therapy

Results from a study, published in the on-line version of the journal Blood, show that patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare and potentially deadly blood disease, who received Alexion Pharmaceuticals' eculizumab maintained statistically-significant reductions in red blood cell destruction and blood transfusions.
It was found that administration of the agent induced a dramatic reduction in hemolysis, which was maintained throughout the trial, with a fall in lactate dehydrogenase (a biochemical marker of red blood cell lysis) levels from 3110.7IU/L before treatment to 622.4IU/L (p=0.002) during 64-week therapy. The proportion of PNH type III red blood cells increased from 36.7% at baseline to 58.4% (p=0.005).
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