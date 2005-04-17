Positive data for CellCept in children

Pediatric heart transplant patients taking Swiss drugmaker Roche's CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil) as part of their anti-rejection treatment experienced significantly fewer early rejection episodes and greatly improved survival, results from a study of 395 pediatric patients, led by the USA-based Arkansas Children's Research Institute, have revealed.
Researchers compared the incidence of rejection and survival in pediatric participants receiving either CellCept or azathioprine. Data demonstrated that freedom from rejection after 12 months was 10% higher in the CellCept group compared to the azathioprine arm: 63% versus 53%. In addition, the trial determined that the one-year survival rate was significantly better in CellCept subjects (96%) compared to the azathioprine group (87%).
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