Positive data for CeNes' pain drug

The UK's CeNeS Pharmaceuticals says that its lead product, the analgesic morphine-6-glucorunide (M6G), has shown potential as a treatment for post-operative pain in a clinical trial conducted by King's College London, UK, which was designed to investigate the agent's efficacy in patient-controlled anesthesia (see also page 7).

Results from the randomized, double-blind study, published in the April edition of the journal Anesthesiology, showed that M6G has analgesic potency similar to that of morphine. Furthermore, clear differences between the two drugs in terms of respiratory depression rates were recorded: the proportion of subjects with respiratory depression was higher in the morphine group (27%) versus the M6G arm (6%). In addition, there was significantly less sedation in the M6G group in the immediate post-operative period as well as at the end of the 24-hour study period, the group noted.