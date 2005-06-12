Positive data for Cytogen's Prostascint

New Jersey, USA-headquartered Cytogen says that a seven-year follow-up study of its monoclonal antibody imaging agent Prostascint (capromab pendetide) in patients with prostate cancer has revealed that chances of survival and likelihood of remaining disease-free increased in subjects administered the product.

The company said that 96% of low-risk patients and 72.5% of high-risk subjects had biochemical disease-free survival at seven years compared with 87.4% and 49.7% for the control groups, respectively. In addition, Prostascint increased the prediction rate of the recurrence of prostate cancer threefold, the company noted.