Positive data for Dyax' angioedema drug

Dyax Corp of the USA has reported promising interim results from a Phase II clinical trial of its hereditary angioedema treatment, DX-88, in development with Genzyme Corp. Consequently, the company expects to initiate a late-stage trial in the first half of 2005, it said, causing shares in the firm to climb 9.4% to close at $7.20 on the day of the announcement, January 10.

Interim results from the study demonstrate that, while there were no substantial differences in initial response rates between various dose levels of DX-88, there was a decrease in the rate of rebound attacks at higher doses; the rebound rate was 3% at 10mg/m2 and 20mg/m2 doses and 25% at the 5mg/m2 dose level. Median response time for the treatment was 35 minutes.