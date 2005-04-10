Positive data for Endo's Lidoderm patch in OA

Shares in US drugmaker Endo Pharmaceuticals closed up 6% at $22.55 on March 31, following new clinical trial data, presented at the 24th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Pain Society, which demonstrated that patients receiving the firm's Lidoderm (lidocaine patch 5%) for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee experienced improvement in average daily pain intensity.

Recently-evolved safety concerns surrounding the class of COX-2 inhibitor drugs caused the firm to prematurely halt enrollment in the randomized, open-label, active-control, parallel-group study, which had intended to recruit 200 patients and was designed to compare the Lidoderm patch with Pfizer's analgesic Celebrex (celecoxib).