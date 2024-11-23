Positive Data For Flu Drug

- Biota Holdings has presented positive data from Phase II trials of GG167, a flu treatment licensed to Glaxo Wellcome, at a flu conference in Australia. One of the Phase II trial investigators, Fred Hayden, said that the neuraminidase inhibitor shortened the time to relief of flu symptoms compared to placebo, even after the infection was established. The firms are now waiting for the results of larger studies conducted in the 1995-96 flu season.
