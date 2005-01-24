Positive data for ID Biomedical's flu vacc

Shares in Canadian drugmaker ID Biomedical climbed 1.1% to close at $14.98 on January 13, after peaking at $15.64 on the Nasdaq, as the company reported a positive final analysis of data from a trial of its inhaled flu vaccine, FluINsure, which confirmed that the agent prevents symptoms of influenza in patients.

The study was carried out in 1,349 healthy subjects aged 18-64, at 28 centers in Canada, and both one- and two-dose FluINsure regimens were efficacious in preventing influenza-like illness (two or more symptoms) in association with a positive influenza virus culture. No FluINsure recipient experienced febrile illness associated with culture-confirmed influenza, and no drug-related serious adverse events were recorded, the Vancouver-based group said.