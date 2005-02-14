Positive data for Palatin and King's PT-141

US firms Palatin Technologies and King Pharmaceuticals have reported encouraging results from a Phase IIa double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, single-dose, cross-over clinical study of the melanocortin receptor agonist PT-141, under development to treat female sexual disorder.
Data from the trial showed that pre-menopausal women with FSD given PT-141 reported statistically-significant increases in their levels of sexual desire and genital arousal compared to placebo. In addition, the company noted that a correlation between sexual desire and genital arousal was seen, thereby further cementing the agent's potential utility.
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