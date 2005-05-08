Positive data for Point Therapeutics' NSCLC trial

Point Therapeutics says it has achieved the desired tumor response criteria with its lead compound, talabostat, in a Phase II non-small cell lung cancer clinical study which evaluated the agent in combination with docetaxel in patients with stage IIIb/IV NSCLC who have failed a platinum-based therapy.
"These results allow us to move forward in planning our Phase III pivotal program for NSCLC, which we intend to initiate later this year," said Maggie Uprichard, senior vice president and chief development officer at the firm.
Full results will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in May.
