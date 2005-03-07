Positive data for Roche/Trimeris' Fuzeon in HIV suppression

Data presented at the 12th annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections held in Boston, USA, demonstrate that patients previously treated with three classes of antiretrovirals can achieve maximal viral suppression with a regimen of Swiss firm Roche and US group Trimeris' Fuzeon (enfuvirtide) in combination with an active boosted protease inhibitor (PI) and other anti-HIV drugs.

A 24-week Phase IIb study in triple-experienced patients revealed that, of those who received Fuzeon and Tibotec's PI TMC-114 with ritonavir for the first time, two-thirds (67%: 18/27) achieved undetectable levels of HIV at 24 weeks (<50 copies/mL of HIV) compared to one-third (37%: 10/27) who were administered the regimen without Fuzeon.