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Positive data for Shire/Noven's ADHD drug

17 April 2005

UK drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals says results from clinical trials of its methylphenidate transdermal system, which is being co-developed with the USA's Noven Pharmaceuticals for children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, will be included as part of an amendment to the New Drug Application for the product currently pending at the US Food and Drug Administration. The companies believe that the studies address the issues raised by the FDA in April 2003 (Marketletters passim).

Both evaluations - a Phase II trial with 79 patients over a seven-week period and a Phase III study involving 268 subjects over a the same duration - assessed MTS in children aged six-12 previously diagnosed with ADHD. The data reveal that the use of MTS was well-tolerated and the objectives of both trials were achieved, the group said.

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