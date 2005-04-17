Positive data for Shire/Noven's ADHD drug

UK drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals says results from clinical trials of its methylphenidate transdermal system, which is being co-developed with the USA's Noven Pharmaceuticals for children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, will be included as part of an amendment to the New Drug Application for the product currently pending at the US Food and Drug Administration. The companies believe that the studies address the issues raised by the FDA in April 2003 (Marketletters passim).
Both evaluations - a Phase II trial with 79 patients over a seven-week period and a Phase III study involving 268 subjects over a the same duration - assessed MTS in children aged six-12 previously diagnosed with ADHD. The data reveal that the use of MTS was well-tolerated and the objectives of both trials were achieved, the group said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze