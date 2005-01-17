Positive data from Ph I/II of Nabi's Altastaph

Nabi Biopharmaceuticals has reported encouraging results from its USA-based double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial of patients treated with its Altastaph (Staphylococcus aureus immune globulin, intravenous) human antibody product, in which 36% of subjects left the hospital sooner than those on placebo following a bloodstream infection with S aureus. In addition, the agent, which is produced by immunizing healthy volunteers with the firm's StaphVAX (S aureus polysaccaharide conjugate vaccine), was shown to be well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events recorded.
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