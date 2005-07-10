Positive data on Merck & Co's Singulair

US drug major Merck & Co's already-marketed agent Singulair (montelukast) significantly improved symptoms of both allergic rhinitis and asthma, compared with placebo, in asthma patients who also suffer season allergic rhinitis, according to new data analyses presented at the World Allergy Congress in Munich, Germany.

The company says that these analyses provide additional support for the recent European Union approval of the product for the relief of seasonal allergic rhinitis symptoms in asthma patients for whom Singulair is indicted.