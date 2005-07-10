Positive data on Merck & Co's Singulair

US drug major Merck & Co's already-marketed agent Singulair (montelukast) significantly improved symptoms of both allergic rhinitis and asthma, compared with placebo, in asthma patients who also suffer season allergic rhinitis, according to new data analyses presented at the World Allergy Congress in Munich, Germany.
The company says that these analyses provide additional support for the recent European Union approval of the product for the relief of seasonal allergic rhinitis symptoms in asthma patients for whom Singulair is indicted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze