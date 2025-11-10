Positive Data With Alliance's LiquiVent

Alliance Pharmaceuticals' perfluorochemical product LiquiVent improved respiratory gas exchange and increased expected survival in a Phase I trial involving critically-ill, premature infants with acute respiratory distress syndrome. The study was presented by Corinne Leach of the Children's Hospital of Buffalo, USA, at a joint annual meeting of the American Pediatric Society, the Society of Pediatric Research and the Ambulatory Pediatric Association.

LiquiVent is administered directly into the lungs of patients with acute respiratory failure who are being supported by mechanical ventilators. Preliminary data from Phase I/II studies of LiquiVent in adults and pediatric patients are also encouraging, and the US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast-track status to the product. Patients in the studies have shown enhanced pulmonary mechanics and oxygenation compared to standard therapy.

Alliance is also conducting clinical studies with Oxygent, an intravascular oxygen carrier for use as a temporary blood substitute to reduce or eliminate the requirement for donor blood transfusions during elective surgery. And Imagent US, a PFC-based intravenous contrast agent for the enhancement of ultrasound images to detect blood flow abnormalities, is currently in preclinical testing.