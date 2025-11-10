Monday 10 November 2025

Positive Data With Alliance's LiquiVent

21 May 1995

Alliance Pharmaceuticals' perfluorochemical product LiquiVent improved respiratory gas exchange and increased expected survival in a Phase I trial involving critically-ill, premature infants with acute respiratory distress syndrome. The study was presented by Corinne Leach of the Children's Hospital of Buffalo, USA, at a joint annual meeting of the American Pediatric Society, the Society of Pediatric Research and the Ambulatory Pediatric Association.

LiquiVent is administered directly into the lungs of patients with acute respiratory failure who are being supported by mechanical ventilators. Preliminary data from Phase I/II studies of LiquiVent in adults and pediatric patients are also encouraging, and the US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast-track status to the product. Patients in the studies have shown enhanced pulmonary mechanics and oxygenation compared to standard therapy.

Alliance is also conducting clinical studies with Oxygent, an intravascular oxygen carrier for use as a temporary blood substitute to reduce or eliminate the requirement for donor blood transfusions during elective surgery. And Imagent US, a PFC-based intravenous contrast agent for the enhancement of ultrasound images to detect blood flow abnormalities, is currently in preclinical testing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze