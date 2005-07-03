Positive EU opinion for Roche/GSK's Bonviva

Swiss drug major Roche and UK-based GlaxoSmithKline's Bonviva (ibandronic acid) has received a positive opinion from the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.
According to the firms, Bonviva, a highly-potent biphosphonate approved in the USA in March, represents the first and only once-monthly tablet for the effective treatment of this condition. As patients will only need to take 12 pills a year compared to the 52-pill regimen of currently-available biphosphonates, compliance should dramatically increase. The groups note that while more patients stay on weekly treatment regimens versus daily versions, over 50% of the latter still quit therapy after one year.
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