Positive opinion for Lilly's Cymbalta

US drug major Eli Lilly says that the medical advisory board of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of Cymbalta (duloxetine HCl) as safe and effective for the management of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in adults.

The positive opinion was based on data from two randomized, 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, fixed-dose clinical studies of 60mg and 120mg per day in 791 non-depressed adults who had the disorder for at least six months (Marketletters passim). In both trials, duloxetine significantly reduced 24-hour average pain compared with placebo, the firm said.

In addition, Cymbalta showed rapid onset of action and effect in reducing pain caused by diabetic neuropathy at both 60mg per day and 120mg per day, and was effective in relieving pain at night.