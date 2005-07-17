Positive Ph II data for HGS' cancer drug

Phase II clinical trial results of Human Genome Sciences' HGS-ETR1 (mapatumumab) have shown the agent to be well-tolerated and safe in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
Data from 32 patients in the multicenter, open-label safety and efficacy study, presented at the 11th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona, Spain, demonstrated that none discontinued therapy due to drug-related toxicity, and that HGS-ETR1 can be administered safely intravenously every 21 days at doses of 10mg/kg. No immunogenic responses were observed. Stable disease was seen in 29%, with eight subjects receiving at least four cycles of therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze