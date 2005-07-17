Positive Ph II data for HGS' cancer drug

Phase II clinical trial results of Human Genome Sciences' HGS-ETR1 (mapatumumab) have shown the agent to be well-tolerated and safe in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Data from 32 patients in the multicenter, open-label safety and efficacy study, presented at the 11th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona, Spain, demonstrated that none discontinued therapy due to drug-related toxicity, and that HGS-ETR1 can be administered safely intravenously every 21 days at doses of 10mg/kg. No immunogenic responses were observed. Stable disease was seen in 29%, with eight subjects receiving at least four cycles of therapy.