Positive Ph II data for Novartis

Swiss drug major Novartis' candidate treatment for multiple sclerosis, FTY720, a novel, once-daily, oral medication, reduced the rate of clinical relapses over 50% and inflammatory disease activity up to 80%, over six months versus placebo, according to Phase II data presented at the 15th meeting of the European Neurological Society.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze