Positive Ph II data for Oxford Bio's TroVax

UK gene therapy firm Oxford BioMedica has reported encouraging data from three ongoing Phase II clinical trials of TroVax vaccine, its lead cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

New results from two studies assessing the agent as a first-line treatment with concomitant chemotherapy have confirmed earlier indications that primary endpoints of safety and immunological responses have been met. All patients that reached the interim stage of evaluation have shown an immune response to the 5T4 tumor antigen.