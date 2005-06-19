Positive Ph II data for Schering AG's Zevalin

Data from a Phase II trial presented at the 9th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma, held in Lugano, Switzerland, offer evidence that German drugmaker Schering AG's Zevalin (yttrium-90 ibritumomab tiuxetan) is effective as a second-line treatment for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are not eligible for stem cell transplantation.

"The results of this study demonstrate proof-of-principle that Zevalin can be an effective therapy for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma," said Franck Morschhauser, senior consultant in hematology at the Hospital Claude Huriez, in Lille, France, adding: "these data also suggest that Zevalin should be further evaluated in first-line treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma."