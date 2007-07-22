Positive Ph II data for Vernalis' V3381

UK biotechnology firm Vernalis reported positive headline results from a Phase IIa trial of V3381 designed to assess safety and pharmacokinetics while providing a preliminary indication of efficacy in patients suffering from neuropathic pain resulting from long-standing diabetes. The UK firm noted that the compound was generally well-tolerated and demonstrated good preliminary indications of efficacy, warranting its progression into the next stage of clinical development.

10 patients dropped out of the 46-patient trial because of adverse events, of which three were on placebo and seven were on V3381. One patient on placebo withdrew consent. There were three serious adverse events during the course of the trial, of which two were in the treated group with one thought to be possibly related to treatment. The most common adverse events reported by patients were consistent with previous experience with the drug in Phase I studies, with dizziness and nausea being the most frequent.

According to the firm, positive indications of efficacy were observed in the primary efficacy endpoint - change from baseline in the 11-point Likert Numerical Pain Rating Scale recorded by patients in daily diaries - during the first stage of the trial and these are supported by clear positive trends demonstrated in a number of secondary end points in the overall analysis of both treatment periods.