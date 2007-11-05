Positive Ph IIb BPH data on BioXell's Elocalcitol

Swiss drugmaker BioXell presented encouraging data from a Phase IIb benign prostatic hyperplasia trial, which confirmed that Elocalcitol has strong potential to become a new first-line monotherapy for the condition. Current BPH first-line therapies consist of combinations of drugs treating disease progression and symptoms, all of which may be associated with significant side effects.

According to the firm, Elocalcitol, at an optimal dosage of 150mcg, has shown efficacy on key parameters of BPH disease progression: arrest of prostate growth, improvement in maximum urinary flow rate and prevention of both Acute Urinary Retention and the need for surgery, as well as showing efficacy in treating lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and a safety profile comparable to or better than placebo, with lower incidence of sexual side effects.

BioXell added that the new data for Elocalcitol are consistent with the positive effect on LUTS already observed in a Phase IIa trial in overactive bladder. Based on ongoing consultations with its advisory boards and key opinion leaders, the company is defining its Phase III development plan for Elocalcitol in BPH.