Positive Ph III data for Connetics' Desilux

Connetics Corp, a USA-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing dermatology products, has unveiled positive data from a Phase III clinical study assessing its Desilux (desonide) VersaFoam-EF 0.05%, a low-potency, topical steroid formulated in the group's proprietary emollient foam delivery vehicle for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Results from the 581-patient (aged three months to 17 years), randomized, blinded trial showed a "consistently robust and highly statistically-significant treatment effect for Desilux compared to placebo foam on the primary trial composite endpoint evaluating improvement in the Investigator's Static Global Assessment, erythema and induration/papulation," the firm said in a statement.

It was found that 39% of patients receiving Desilux achieved treatment success on the primary endpoint (clear or almost clear based on ISGA with a minimum of two grade improvement in ISGA score from baseline, and absent or minimal erythema and induration/papulation) versus 9% for placebo foam (p<0.0001). Furthermore, the results indicate that the agent is safe and well-tolerated, with the most frequently-observed adverse events primarily limited to application site reactions, the group noted.