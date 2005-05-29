Positive Ph III data for Discovery's Surfaxin

Discovery Laboratories said that additional long-term clinical data from two Surfaxin (lucinactant) trials to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants is encouraging.

According to the two Phase III studies, premature infants treated with Surfaxin experienced a survival benefit through one year of life, corrected age compared to those treated with the currently-available animal-derived surfactants. These findings build upon previous, statistically-significant pooled data, which demonstrated that premature infants treated with Surfaxin experienced a survival benefit at 36 weeks post-menstrual age versus animal-derived surfactants.