Positive Ph III data for GW Pharma's Sativex

UK firm GW Pharmaceuticals has reported positive preliminary data from a Phase III clinical trial of its cannabis-based drug Sativex in 177 patients with severe cancer pain. Results of the multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study demonstrated that the agent achieved a statistically-significant improvement in pain versus placebo (p=0.014), thereby meeting the primary endpoint. Furthermore, a responder analysis revealed that around 40% of subjects exhibited a greater than 30% improvement in their pain (p=0.024), the group noted.
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