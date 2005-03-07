Positive Ph III results for Spectrum's satraplatin

Nasdaq-traded shares of US drugmaker Spectrum Pharmaceuticals closed up 3.3% at $6.52 on February 28, following positive results from a Phase III clinical trial which assessed its satraplatin in combination with prednisone as a first-line chemotherapy for hormone-refractory prostate cancer.

The randomized, 18-center, 50-patient study, which evaluated satraplatin and prednisone and prednisone alone, demonstrated that treatment with Spectrum's drug resulted in a statistically-significant (p=0.023) doubling of progression-free survival, with a median time to disease progression or death of 5.2 months versus 2.5 months for the control arm. In addition, at six months, 41% of patients in the satraplatin arm were progression-free compared to 22% in the control group.