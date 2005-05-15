Positive preclinical data for Medicure drug

Manitoba, Canada-based cardiovascular drug discovery and development firm Medicure says that results from a preclinical in vivo study of its MC-1 for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia are encouraging.

The triglyceride-lowering effects of the agent, a purinergic receptor antagonist that has a broad range of potential applications, were evaluated in an industry-standard cholesterol model. Data revealed that treatment with MC-1 (10mg/kg) for seven weeks induced a 72% cut in triglyceride levels versus the control group (p=0.03).