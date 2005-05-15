Positive results for Arena's obesity drug

Arena Pharmaceuticals of the USA has reported encouraging top-line data from its Phase II clinical trial of APD356, an orally-administered selective agonist of 5-HT2C serotonin receptors, for the treatment of obesity.

Results from the randomized, double-blinded, multiple-dose study examining 352 obese volunteers at 24 clinical sites in the USA, revealed that, over a 28-day treatment period, average weight loss of 2.9 pounds was sigificantly higher in the APD356 15.0mg arm versus the 0.7 pounds in the placebo group (p=0.0002). APD356 was also found to be generally well-tolerated at all doses evaluated.