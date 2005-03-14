Positive results for GPC Biotech's satraplatin

GPC Biotech AG has announced strong results from a study of its lead anticancer drug satraplatin. Data from the trial were published in the journal Oncology.

The 50-patient randomized study evaluated satraplatin plus prednisone (N=27) versus prednisone alone (N=23) as a first-line chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer. It demonstrated a statistically-significant doubling in disease progression-free survival in the satraplatin arm. Prednisone is a synthetic hormone often used to relieve some of the symptoms of advanced prostate cancer.