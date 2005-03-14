Positive results for GPC Biotech's satraplatin

GPC Biotech AG has announced strong results from a study of its lead anticancer drug satraplatin. Data from the trial were published in the journal Oncology.
The 50-patient randomized study evaluated satraplatin plus prednisone (N=27) versus prednisone alone (N=23) as a first-line chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer. It demonstrated a statistically-significant doubling in disease progression-free survival in the satraplatin arm. Prednisone is a synthetic hormone often used to relieve some of the symptoms of advanced prostate cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze