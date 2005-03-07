Positive results for Medicure's novel antithrombotic

US cardiovascular drug discovery and development group Medicure has unveiled positive results from preclinical studies of its antithrombotic MC-45308.
The anticoagulant effects of MC-45308 were assessed with a series of recognized tests used to monitor the clotting ability of whole blood. The global anticoagulant assay, which measures activated clotting time, was used to compare MC-45308 to The Medicines Company's Angiox (bivalirudin) and Texas Biotechnology's argatroban (both direct thrombin inhibitors) at 5mcg/ml doses. Results showed that MC-45308 was more effective than Angiox and Argatroban, by prolonging the activated clotting time further when used at the same concentration.
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