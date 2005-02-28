Positive results for Peplin

Brisbane, Australia-based anticancer drugmaker Peplin has posted positive safety and efficacy results from a Phase I clinical trial for its proprietary product PEP005, a topical treatment for actinic keratosis, or sun spots, and non-melanoma skin cancer. The study evaluated the safety and tolerability of a single application of PEP005 topical gel on AK lesions and additionally reported measures of lesion clearance. According to the company, PEP005 is the only topical therapy either in development or on the market with the potential to treat skin lesions with treatment times of days rather than months and with a side effect profile that is both mild and resolves rapidly.
