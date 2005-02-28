Positive results for Point Therapeutics' cancer drug

Boston, USA-based Point Therapeutics has successfully completed the first stage of its Phase II single-agent study of talabostat in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma. Initial results were positive: the desired level of tumor response was observed, allowing the firm to continue enrolling patients for the second stage of the trial, it noted. Of the first 10 evaluable patients taking part in the 30-patient, open-label, single-arm study, a partial tumor response (reduction of at least 30%) was recorded in a melanoma patient with lung metastases who previously failed interleukin-2 treatment. "We are extremely pleased to reach this significant milestone," commented chief executive Don Kiepert, adding that, "importantly, this study shows the antitumor impact of talabostat without the effects of other therapies. In our other three on-going Phase II clinical studies, talabostat is being combined with other anticancer agents."

Casey Cunningham from the Mary Crowley Medical Research Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, states that "the results observed thus far with talabostat as a single-agent treatment for patients with metastatic melanoma are very encouraging. These results, combined with the results previously reported in combination with docetaxel in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, are establishing human proof-of-principle for talabostat as an antitumor agent."