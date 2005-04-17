Positive results for Theravance antibiotic

Results of studies with US firm Theravance's antibiotic telavancin, presented at the 15th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease held in Copenhagen, Denmark, showed that the drug possesses a low potential for resistant mutant selection.

A baseline assessment of telavancin's activity against a collection of 101 Gram-positive bacterial isolates, including resistant phenotypes, showed that the compound exhibited potent in vitro activity across a broad spectrum of organisms, including vancomycin-intermediate Staphylococcus aureus and vancomycin-resistant S Aureus strains. Phase III clinical studies are now underway for serious infections caused by Gram-positive bacteria.