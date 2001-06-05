Positive results for Titan's RB94 cancer therapy

Titan Pharmaceuticals' RB94 has been shown in an animal model of humanhead and neck squamous cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer to effectively inhibit tumor growth by acting through the novel combined mechanism of tumor cell growth arrest at the G2/M phase of the cell cycle, and inhibition of telomerase activity, leading to tumor cell death. The study also demonstrated that the combination of RB94 and radiation therapy significantly enhanced tumor cell death beyond treatment with radiation alone.
