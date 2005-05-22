Positive results from China's Harbin Pharma, following recent reorganization

China's Harbin Pharmaceutical, a part of the Hayao Group, has produced excellent first-quarter 2005 results following last year's drastic reorganization of its production and management methods. Revenues totalled 2.35 billion renminbi ($283.0 million), up nearly 18% year-on-year, with total profit of 177.0 million renminbi, a nearly 20% rise on a yearly basis. This has laid a solid foundation for the firm to achieve its 2005 sales revenue target of 10.0 billion renminbi.

A corporate statement indicates that 2005 is a key period for the Hayao Group, with a minimum annual sales target of 8.2 billion renminbi in a fiercely-competitive industry. By introducing a more effective audit and monitoring system, its enterprises'raw material sourcing costs were reduced 2%-5% in the first three months. In addition, by exploiting production technologies and process management, the cost of the cephalosporin range, the group's core product, was reduced 400 renminbi/kg.