Positive results on PharmaMar's Yondelis

Good results from a Phase II study of a three-hour, weekly infusion of Spanish firm PharmaMar's Yondelis (trabectedin) in patients with androgen-independent advanced prostate carcinoma were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Orlando, Florida, by Dr D Michaelson of the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in Boston, USA. The drug is being co-developed with Johnson & Johnson (Marketletters passim).
This Phase II trial was designed to test the activity of weekly administration of Yondelis in patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer who have high levels of prostate-specific antigen, a biological marker related to tumor activity.
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