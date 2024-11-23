Positive Results With Virus Research's Rotavirus Vaccine

- A placebo-controlled Phase I/II study with Virus Research's oralvaccine for the prevention of rotavirus disease in 117 infants aged four to six months, has demonstrated that the vaccine was generally well-tolerated in younger infants and brought about an immune response in all vaccinees. Based on these positive results, the company plans to advance the vaccine to Phase II efficacy trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze