Positive trial results for Arena's obesity drug

Arena Pharmaceuticals of the USA has said that its experimental obesity drug, APD350, was effective at all three doses in promoting weight loss after three months in a mid-stage clinical trial. The news sent the firm's share price rocketing 20% to $13.60.
Patients taking the highest dose of 20mg a day lost almost eight pounds, or about 3.6% of total body weight.
It is expected that US regulators will require a 12-month efficacy study with a goal of 5% weight loss and two years' worth of safety data before considering approval of the drug, said Arena's chief executive, Jack Lief.
