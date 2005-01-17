Possible Crestor link with patient death

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has reported the death of a patient taking its cholesterol-lowerer Crestor (rosuvastatin) to worldwide health regulatory authorities. The patient's death may "possibly be associated with rhabdomylosis," a muscle-wasting disease which occurs in less than one in 10,000 people taking the drug, the firm said.
However, this particular case is very complex, as the subject was taking other medications, and clinical features suggest that death occurred from neuroleptic malignant syndrome, a condition which can result from the use of anti-psychotic drugs.
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