POSSIBLE EXTENSION ON PROTECTION FOR DAYPRO

- Searle's Daypro (oxaprozin) non-steroidal anti-inflammatory may gain an extra two years of market exclusivity under new legislation recently introduced in the US House of Representatives and the Senate. The additional time is being sought to compensate Searle for the ten-year delay in approval of the product, which was orginally submitted in 1982.
