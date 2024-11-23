Possible Gene Discovery For Diabetes

- Researchers in the UK have reported the possible identification of two genes which may predispose people to insulin-dependent diabetes. The genes are located on chromosome 11 and on chromosome 6. In addition, French researchers have independently identified the same gene on chromosome 11, lending some confirmation to the finding. The group has identified 16 further possible locations for other genes implicated in the disorder.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze