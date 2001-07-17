Post-heart attack drug use in US Medicare

Types of US Medicare coverage may make no difference when it comes tothe likelihood that elderly beneficiaries being seen by doctors for post heart-attack care will receive effective treatment, says a new study supported by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
Harvard Medical School researchers found that patients in Medicare's fee-for-service program were about as likely as those in Medicare health maintenance organizations to be prescribed beta blockers, ACE inhibitors and cholesterol-lowering drugs. The study could not say what percentages of patients should have received the drugs, but only about one-third were prescribed beta blockers and cholesterol-lowering drugs, about the same as were given calcium channel blockers, which are less effective but continue to be prescribed.
US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey estimates suggest that at least 53% of men and 64% of women aged 65 and over with coronary artery disease have low-density lipoprotein levels that would benefit from cholesterol-lowering therapy, and randomized trials indicate that beta blockers may benefit older more than younger heart-attack patients, notes the AHRQ.
