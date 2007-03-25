Potentia's POT-4 enters clinical testing

The USA's Potentia Pharmaceuticals says that POT-4, its lead drug candidate, for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, is entering clinical development. The agent is a complement inhibitor, which shuts down the complement activation system that could lead to local inflammation, tissue damage and upregulation of angiogenic factors such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).
Four landmark studies published in April 2005 demonstrated a genetic link between the complement system and AMD, providing evidence that complement activation plays a significant role in the cause of the disease, Potentia noted. Less than two years after the publication of the studies, POT-4 will be the first complement inhibitor tested in patients with AMD, the firm added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze