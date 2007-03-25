Sunday 6 April 2025

Potentia's POT-4 enters clinical testing

25 March 2007

The USA's Potentia Pharmaceuticals says that POT-4, its lead drug candidate, for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, is entering clinical development. The agent is a complement inhibitor, which shuts down the complement activation system that could lead to local inflammation, tissue damage and upregulation of angiogenic factors such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).

Four landmark studies published in April 2005 demonstrated a genetic link between the complement system and AMD, providing evidence that complement activation plays a significant role in the cause of the disease, Potentia noted. Less than two years after the publication of the studies, POT-4 will be the first complement inhibitor tested in patients with AMD, the firm added.

