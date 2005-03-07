Potential drug target for cocaine abuse found

Researchers from the US National Institute of Drug Abuse have found that a benztropine-like substance, a drug used to treat Parkinson's disease, can block the stimulating effects of cocaine, suggesting a potential treatment for abusers.
Published in last week's Journal of Neuroscience, the study found that mice treated with the benztropine analogue did not display any hyperactive behavior following cocaine administration.
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