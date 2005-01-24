Potential weight loss and vision benefits found in eggs, reported in JACN

A scientific review article published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition supplement reports that leucine, an essential amino acid found in high-quality protein like eggs, potentially provides a weight loss advantage during dieting by helping to reduce loss of lean tissue, promote loss of body fat and stabilize blood glucose levels.

In another paper published in the JACN supplement, research shows that two antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin, may significantly reduce the risk of cataract and age-related macular degeneration.