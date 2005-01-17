PowderJect and flu vaccine link investigated in USA

Links between UK firm PowderJect and 2003's flu vaccine shortage are being investigated by lawyers in the USA, who want to know what the former firm knew about the impending crises preceding the closure of the USA's Chiron's production facility in Liverpool, UK, following the detection of high levels of bacteria (Marketletters passim), reports the Sunday Times.

The facility was passed into Chiron's ownership after its purchase of PowderJect last year (Marketletters passim), and US lawyer Milberg Weiss states that problems surrounding the site date back to at least the time of the takeover.